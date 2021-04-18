Rajasthan sees over daily Covid cases cross 10K mark, 42 deaths

Two MLAs, Krishna Poonia from Sadulpur and Ameen Kagzi of Kishanpole (both Congress), also tested positive on Sunday.

Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) Continuing to see a steep rise in Covid cases, Rajasthan on Sunday surpassed the 10,000 mark to record 10,514 cases while there were 42 fresh fatalities.

Since the start of April, the state's Covid tally has gone up manifold, from around 1,300 cases, to over 10,000 now.

Jaipur registered 1,963 cases, Jodhpur 1,695, Udaipur 1,001 and Kota 116 cases. Bhilwara, which once earned laurels all across the globe for its 'Bhilwara Model', had 550 cases on Sunday.

In fact, 22 out of the state's 33 districts registered over 100 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was on to discuss whether a lockdown should be clamped to check the Covid spread. Presently, weekend curfew, till Monday, has been imposed in the state.

