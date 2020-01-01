Rajasthan Staff Selection Board cancels librarian recruitment exam after paper leak

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on Wednesday cancelled an exam held on December 29 for the recruitment of librarians as the question paper was leaked.

"The exam held on December 29, 2019, in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer for the selection of librarian grade III has been cancelled because the question paper was leaked," an official notification issued on Wednesday read.



According to the notification, a new date will soon be announced for the re-examination. (ANI)

