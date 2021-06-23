Rajasthan to constitute Transgender Protection Cell

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): To protect the rights of the transgender community, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell in the state.



Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot said the cell will work for the prevention and monitoring of crimes against transgenders by ensuring timely registration of cases.

"The state government is sensitive towards the protection of the rights of the transgender community and is determined to create a better environment of safety and justice for these transgender persons in the state. In this sequence, it has been decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell in the state," Gahlot tweeted in Hindi.

"This cell will work for prevention, monitoring of crimes against transgenders and ensuring investigation and prosecution by timely registration of cases related to it. This decision will prove to be a major initiative in the direction of control and empowerment of crimes against the transgender community," he added in another tweet.

The Supreme Court. in 2014, had recognised the transgender community as the third gender and said that they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights laid out in the Indian Constitution.

In 2019, the Parliament had also passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide transgenders with equal rights. (ANI)

