Rajasthan to launch AB-MGRSBY health insurance scheme on Sept 1

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Rajasthan government will launch a new health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat-Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna (AB-MGRSBY) -- from September 1.

The scheme will be implemented after merging the Centre's Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) and the state's Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojna (BSBY), an official note said on Thursday.



The decision to merge the two schemes was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which took place on Wednesday.

With the merger of AB-PMJAY and BSBY, the number of families getting benefit will increase, the statement quoted Chief Minister Gehlot, as saying.

The Chief Minister said that complaints of irregularities under BSBY were being received and these shortcomings have been taken care of in the new scheme.

"This is a step to provide people with good health facilities," he said. (ANI)

