Rajasthan to open schools for Class 9-12 students from Sep 1

The government, however, said that online classes will continue for the students of Class1 to 8, till further orders.

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced that it will reopen the private and government schools for the students of Class 9 to 12 from September 1.

The state government has also given permission to open colleges and coaching centres from September 1, officials said, adding that the nod to open educational institutes was taken after a committee of ministers permitted to open the educational institutes on the condition of maintaining all the Covid-related protocols.

As per the SOPs announced by the state Home Department, the schools and colleges will be opened with 50 per cent capacity.

The bus driver, auto driver or cab driver carrying students should be vaccinated with at least first dose, 14 days prior to joining their duty to carry students and staff.

Even the coaching centres should ensure that its staff are fully vaccinated with two doses before the start of the classes.

No prayer assembly shall be organised in the school campus and students shall have to take parents' permission to attend their classes.

In case parents are not ready to send their wards to schools, there should be no forced pressure from school authorities, the guidelines said.

Wearing mask shall be compulsory in school premises which need to be properly sanitised. Spitting is not allowed in educational institutes and those found flouting the norms shall be penalised.

A nodal officer shall be appointed to monitor the implementation of Covid related guidelines in the educational institutes.

The premises shall be sealed for 10 days if any person tests Covid positive, the guidelines stated.

--IANS

arc/pgh