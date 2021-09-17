Rajasthan to reopen schools from Class 1 to 8, cinemas, gyms

In the first phase, only 50 per cent of the children are allowed to attend classes.

Schools will open for students of Classes 6 to 8 from September 20, and for those of Class 1 to 5 from September 29.

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) As Covid cases have been on a receding trend in Rajasthan, the state government on Friday announced re-opening schools for Classes 1 to 8.

The consent of the parents shall be mandatory. Parents who do not want to send their children for offline classes will not be forced, and for them, the system of online classes will be continued.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Home Department, all employees will be called in all government offices.

Also, the cap on guests at wedding ceremonies has been increased from 50 to 200.

Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will be able to open at full capacity from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. but for only those vaccinated with at least one dose.

Restaurants are also allowed to open with full capacity from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gyms, and yoga centres will be able to open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and swimming polls from September 20, but again only to those who have received at least one dose.

Hostels of the Tribal Development Department and Social Justice and Empowerment Department will open from September 20. Both the departments will issue separate guidelines for these hostels.

After September 20, animal fairs are also permitted but with the permission of the Collector concerned.

--IANS

arc/vd