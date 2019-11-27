Rajasthan tops corruption chart, Bihar second

Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) Rajasthan tops the corruption chart in India, according to the latest India Corruption Survey conducted by the LocalCircles and the Transparency International India.

As per the survey, 78 per cent people in Rajasthan, participating in the survey, admitted to paying bribe to get the work done. Of theses, 22 per cent paid bribes several times (directly or indirectly), while 56 per cent bribed officials once or twice (directly or indirectly). "Around 22 per cent of them, however, didn't have a need to pay bribe," it said.

In Rajasthan, while 44 per cent people paid bribes for property registration and other land issues, 33 per cent paid off the police and 23 per cent to others, like the electricity board, transport office, tax office, added the survey.

According to the "Crime in India 2017" report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of corruption cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of IPC in Rajasthan were 401 in 2015, 387 in 2016 and 404 in 2017.

Lokayukta is an apex anti-corruption ombudsman type organisation in the Indian states, the survey says.

Currently, Justice S.S. Kothari is the Lokayukta and the post of Uplokayukta is vacant.

Rajasthan is followed by Bihar where 75 per cent citizens admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done. Out this, 50 per cent paid off several times (directly or indirectly), while 25 per cent paid bribes once or twice (directly or indirectly).

In Bihar, 47 per cent paid bribes for property registration and other land issues, while 6 per cent paid off the Municipal Corporation. 29 per cent people paid a bribe to the police and 18 per cent to others, like electricity board, transport office and tax office, according to the survey.

These two states are followed by UP and Jharkhand, where 74 per cent citizens admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done.

In UP, 57 per cent people paid bribes several times (directly or indirectly), while 17 per cent paid off once or twice (directly or indirectly). Only 3 per cent respondents said they got their work done without paying a bribe.

In case of UP, 24 per cent paid bribes for property registration and land issues, while 5 per cent paid off the Municipal Corporation. 34 per cent paid a bribe to the police and 37 per cent to others, like electricity board, transport office and tax office.

In Jharkhand, 74 per cent citizens who participated in the survey admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done. All of them paid off several times (directly or indirectly). However, 13 per cent respondents said they got work done without paying a bribe.

Thirty-three per cent of Jharkhand residents paid bribes to the police, and 67 per cent to others, like electricity board, transport office and tax office.

In case of Kerala, only 10 per cent people who participated in the survey admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done and all of them gave bribes several times (directly or indirectly). 50 per cent people said they got work done without paying a bribe and 40 per cent did not have a need to pay a bribe.

Of the 190,000 responses, over 120,000 were received in the national survey and 70,000 in the state survey. Of this, 64 per cent were men and 36 per cent women. Of them, 49 per cent were from tier 1 cities, 33 per cent from tier 2 and 18 per cent from tier 3 cities and rural areas.

