Rajasthan truckers to skip J&K, demand security

Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) The Rajasthan truck and transport unions have decided to send no trucks Kashmir nor bring any goods from there after a truck driver and his helper were killed by terrorists in Kashmir on Thursday.

Illias Khan, a truck driver from Alwar, was shot dead by terrorists when he drove to Kashmir to supply milk to Army and was bringing apples on return journey. Zahid Khan, his helper from Bharatpur, was also killed with him.

The state truck operators said they would not send trucks to Kashmir till the central government provided adequate security.

They asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to accord the martyr status to truck drivers, government job for their families and adequate compensation. According to Jaipur Truck and Transport Association president Gopal Singh, "A strike shall be staged if the demands are not met. On Friday, at a meeting it was decided that we shall not pick any stuff from J&K till the government provided security to drivers and helpers," he said. arc/pcj