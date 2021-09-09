Raje aide takes U-turn, not to bring censure motion against own leader

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Former Speaker Kailash Meghwal, who wrote a letter to the BJP and RSS leaders demanding the removal of Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria from his coveted post, has taken a U-turn after his interaction with party state in-charge Arun Singh and said he has no plans to bring the censure motion.

Meghwal has been known as a close aide of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

His letter intensified the factional feud in the politics of Mewar a day before the start of the Assembly session scheduled on Thursday. The central leadership hence sent state in-charge Arun Singh to Jaipur.

Singh spoke to Meghwal at length on Wednesday. And soon after the meeting, Meghwal said, "The party has helped me grow and hence we need to work in the interest of the party. That's why I will not move the motion of condemnation. We have to fight against the Congress together," he added.

After landing in Jaipur, Arun Singh told the media said, "Such comments damage the party and its working. We will take the right action at the right time."

Meanwhile, the BJP has called a meeting of the MLAs at 10 a.m. under leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria where strategy will be made to attack the ruling government on different issues.

Singh, speaking on the letter dispute, said, "Each party worker should remember that the party is sacrosanct for all. There are lakhs of workers who did not get anything, however are working day and night for the party. However, it hurts when those leaders comment who have been the MP and MLAs. The worker should always think of party's interest before thinking of himself," he said.

"We are keeping a record of such leaders speaking against the party lines since the last few months and action shall be taken against those at the right time," he added.

Meghwal had also written to BJP president J.P. Nadda and has clarified why he was raising the demand. In his letter, he said that Kataria's comments on Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram have damaged BJP vote bank in the last three bypolls.

He also made several serious allegations against Kataria.

Meghwal and Kataria are known to be political rivals in Rajasthan since the time of former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Kataria had issued a statement after the letter went viral and said, "I am ready to accept any decision taken by the party leaders."

--IANS

arc/dpb