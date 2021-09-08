Raje aide's letter against LoP intensifies faction feud in Rajasthan

Meghwal has also written to BJP president J.P. Nadda and has clarified why he is raising the demand. In his letter, he said that Kataria's comments on Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram have damaged BJP vote bank in the last three bypolls and hence the letter.

The monsoon session of Rajasthan Assembly will start from September 9 and a day before it, Meghwal wrote to BJP state president Satish Poonia demanding removal of Kataria and has asked to bring a motion of condemnation against Kataria in the house.

He also made several serious allegations against Kataria.

Meghwal and Kataria are known to be political rivals in Rajasthan since the time of former CM Bhaironsingh Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, Kataria issued a statement after the letter went viral and said, "I am ready to accept any decision taken by the party leaders."

Two bypolls in Rajasthan will be announced soon, in Mewar region, Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad seat.

Sources said, BJP has plans to field Janata Sena's convener Randheer Singh Bhindar's wife in the elections, however, Kataria is not ready for the same.

Bhindar, with his wife also met former CM Vasundhara Raje in Delhi, which became a talking point in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Meghwal's letter has also been sent to several senior leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabole, union minister Amit Shah, Raje, Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and Rajasthan in charge Arun Singh and Satish Poonia too.

