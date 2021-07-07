Rajeev Chandrasekhar new MoS, Skill Development, Electronics and IT

Meenakshi Lekhi is now the new Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture, and S.P. Singh Baghel the Minister of State, Law and Justice among the new faces inducted on Wednesday.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be the new Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and Information Technology in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers.

Shobha Karandlaje is the new Minister of State of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, while Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is the Minister of State, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh is Minister of State, Textiles, and Railways.

Annpurna Devi is Minister of State, Education, A. Narayanaswamy in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Kaushal Kishore in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ajay Bhatt Minister of State for Defence, and Tourism.

B. L. Verma is Minister of State, Development of North Eastern Region, and in the newly set-up Ministry of Cooperation while Ajay Kumar is Minister of State, Home Affairs.

Devusingh Chauhan is Minister of State, Communications, Bhagwanth Khuba, the Minister of State of New and Renewable Energy, and Chemicals and Fertilisers, Kapil Moreshwar Patil is Minister of State, Panchayati Raj, Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State, Social Justice and Empowerment and Subhas Sarkar the Minister of State, Education.

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad is Minister of State, Finance, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State, External Affairs, and Education and Bharati Pravin Pawar will be Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare.

Bishweswar Tudu is Minister of State, Tribal Affairs, and Jal Shakti, Shantanu Thakur Minister of State, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State, Women and Child Development, and AYUSH.

John Barla is Minister of State, Minority Affairs, L. Murugan is Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Information and Broadcasting and Nisith Pramanik is Minister of State, Home Affairs, as well as Youth Affairs and Sports.

