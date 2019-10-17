Rajeev Dhavan tore map on instructions of Pakistani terrorists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Prez

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): President of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which is one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Thursday said that senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan tore the map showing the birthplace of Lord Ram on the instructions of "Pakistani terrorists".

Ram Vilas Vedanti's remarks came a day after Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties, tore the pages during the course of proceedings in the Ayodhya matter. The map was allegedly handed over to him as a part of the evidence to claim the ownership of the impugned land."Rajeev Dhavan disrespected the court, judges, Indian culture and Lord Ram by tearing the papers. Dhavan did this on the instructions of Pakistani terrorists so that the case does not conclude," Vedanti said.Dhavan is afraid that if the case concludes, the funding from the terrorists will stop, the president said.He also equated Dhavan's behaviour with that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "It is the culture of Congress. I remember Rahul Gandhi did the same during Prime Minister's speech in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan are the same," he scoffed.The high-decibel drama happened during the course of proceedings in the Supreme Court yesterday, following which it wrapped up the arguments of all the concerned parties and reserved the order.The five-judge bench Constitution bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, has given liberty to the parties to submit written submissions in three days on the moulding of final relief.It was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)