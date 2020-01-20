Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.

The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

The new department is an addition to the four existing verticals in the Union Defence Ministry -- the departments of Defence, Defence Research, Defence Production and Development and Ex-servicemen Welfare. (ANI)



