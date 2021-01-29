Rajib Banerjee snaps ties with Trinamool, sends resignation to Mamata

Earlier in the day, Rajib Banerjee had also resigned from the West Bengal legislative Assembly. On January 22, he had stepped down as state forest minister.

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and tendered his resignation letter to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rajib Banerjee was an MLA from the Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah district. On Friday, he met Speaker Biman Banerjee in the Assembly and tendered his resignation.

"I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect," he said in his resignation letter to the Chief Minister.

He thanked all his party colleagues for allowing him to work and for all the opportunities given to him during his stint with the TrinamoolCongress.

"I will always value my time spent as a member of the party," he added. A copy of the letter was also flagged to party's state president Subrata Bakshi.

Speculation are rife that Rajib Banerjee might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Amit Shah's rally at the Dumurjala stadium ground in Howrah on January 31. Another Trinamool Congress MLA, Vaishali Dalmiya, who had been suspended from the party, is also likely to join the BJP in the presence of Shah, sources said.

