Rajinikanth congratulates his friend MK Stalin for victory in TN polls

Chennai: Superstar Rajnikanth on Sunday congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party chief MK Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.



"I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achieved victory through his hardwork in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I wish him a long life, good health and request him to rule by satisfying all sections of people and earn a good name by changing Tamil Nadu into a prosperous State," Rajnikanth tweeted.

The DMK-led alliance is poised to defeat the ruling AIADMK and form the government in Tamil Nadu with the latest trends from the Election Commission showing that DMK has already won three seats and is leading on 125 more on its own in the 234-member assembly.

AIADMK also won 5 seats and is leading on 67, while its ally BJP is leading on three seats and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on six seats.

Congress, which is an ally of DMK has won one seat and is leading on 15 more. DMK's other allies CPI and CPI (M) are leading on two seats each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is leading on four.

The single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.