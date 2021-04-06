Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan cast their votes

Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Setting an example for the people, several movie stars, including Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamaal Haasan, voted early on Tuesday soon after the voting started at 7 a.m.

Star couple Ajit Kumar and Shalini also exercised their democratic right by voting at a polling booth here. Wearing masks, they reached their polling booth about 20 minutes before the start of polling to vote early and reach home while avoiding the fan crowd.