Rajinikanth made profound impact on silver screen with inimitable mannerisms: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Rajinikanth after it was announced the legendary actor will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.



"The Karnataka-born Maharashtranian stylish Tamil superstar, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, made a profound impact on the silver screen with his inimitable mannerisms and performance," Reddy said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rajinikanth after it was announced that he would be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that 'Thalaiva' had a body of work few can boast of, along with diverse roles and an endearing personality.

"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rajinikanth had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following

He has delivered numerous hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'.