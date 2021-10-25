Rajinikanth meets President Kovind after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.



"Veteran actor Rajinikanth called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day," the President said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at an event here. (ANI)

