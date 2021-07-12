Rajinikanth resurrects fan club, dissolves political outfit

In a statement issued here, Rajinikanth said there is a necessity to clarify the status of Rajini Makkal Mandram after announcing the decision of not entering politics.

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) In line with his earlier decision of not entering Tamil Nadu politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced reconversion of Rajini Makkal Mandram into Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Mandram.

The actor's fan club -- Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Mandram was converted into Rajini Makkal Mandram, a political outfit, when he had announced his plans to get into Tamil Nadu politics.

According to Rajinikanth, owing to changed circumstances he was not able to enter politics and has no plans to do that in future.

He requested the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram to dissolve it and function as Rajini Fans Welfare Mandram without aligning with any other organisation.

Citing Covid-19 pandemic and his own health, the actor backed out of entering active politics last year end.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

The actor then had said that his entry into politics was a "compulsion of time" since the country's politics had gone wrong.

--IANS

vj/skp/