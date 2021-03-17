Rajinikanth should support spiritual politics in upcoming elections, says VHP Tamil Nadu President

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): S Vedantam, President of the Tamil Nadu Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday said that Rajnikanth should support spiritual politics and urged the people of Tamil Nadu to choose a party that upholds spiritual values in politics.



Vedantam told ANI, "The upcoming election is an important election because of the absence of stalwarts in Tamil politics former chief Ministers Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. Essentially it is an election to choose whether to be a spiritual state or a non-spiritual state."

"When MGR split from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and started his own party, he openly pursued spiritual politics. He used to go to the Mookambika temple and was enthusiastic in his worship," he said.

"Similarly, Jayalalithaa continued her spirituality without making it public. But it was Rajinikanth who openly said that it was "spiritual politics" that he was pursuing. He left a lasting impression on the people that made them feel the need for spiritual politics which is why he has an important role to play in this election," he further said.

"It was up to him whether we take a path to a corrupt anarchic rule or to a politics that upheld spiritual values," he added.

Vedantam said that the people of Tamil Nadu have high expectations of Rajinikanth. "He was unable to enter politics due to ill health but the public still remembers the issues he raised," he said.

"Realising his role, Rajnikanth should support spiritual politics," he added. (ANI)

