Rajiv assassination case: OPS seeks Stalin's intervention for release of life convicts

OPS, as Panneerselvam is popularly known, urged the Chief Minister to put pressure on the Central government to fulfil the poll promise of the DMK that it would make efforts to release the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday sought Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's personal intervention for the release of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

OPS asked whether the DMK has diluted the issue of the release of the seven life convicts like it had downplayed the NEET.

He said that in a media interview, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Raghupathy had said that the state government has petitioned the President through the office of the former Governor of the state, and the government cannot put pressure on the new Governor now.

OPS pointed out that Stalin as an opposition leader had walked out of the state Assembly on February 2 to register his protest against the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit and had criticised the then AIADMK government for not putting ample pressure on the Centre for the release of the life convicts.

The former Chief Minister also said that 124 days have passed since Stalin wrote a letter to the President on the issue, but nothing has happened since then.

He said the undue delay is creating anguish among the people of the state.

