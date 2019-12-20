Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate along with other metro stations closed: DMRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed the entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Dilshad Garden, Shiv Vihar and Johri Enclave on the instructions of security agencies.

Earlier today, the DMRC had closed the Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations.



The entry and exit gates of some of the metro stations were shut as a precautionary measure due to the protests at various places against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Act seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

