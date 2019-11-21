Rajiv Gandhi assassin Robert Pyas to be released on parole

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday granted a 30-day parole to Robert Pyas, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He had applied for parole to make arrangements for his son's wedding.

Pyas will be released from the Vellore Central Prison in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, A.G. Perarivalan, another life convict in the same case, was released on the 30-day parole.

The seven convicts are A. G. Perarivalan, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, T. Suthendraraja alais Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan, wife of V. Sriharan. They include both Indians and Sri Lankans.

All seven have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman LTTE suicide bomber blew up herself, killing Rajiv Gandhi on the spot at an election rally near Chennai. vj/dpb