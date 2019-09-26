Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict moves Madras HC, seeks 30-day leave for son's marriage

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Robert Payas, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, moved to the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking 30 days leave for his son's marriage.

Payas, in his plea, said he wanted an ordinary leave of 30 days to make arrangements for the marriage of his son who is residing in the Netherlands.



On July 5, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case. The parole was later extended for 21 days.

She earlier this month had once again approached the court seeking further extension of her parole which was rejected by the court and she was subsequentially sent back to prison on September 15. In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.

Seven people were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing and conspiring to murder Gandhi in May 1991.

He was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead. (ANI)

