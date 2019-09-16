Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict back in prison

She returned to the Vellore Central Prison on Sunday evening.

The Madras High Court on September 12 declined to extend her parole.

She had sought an extension till October 15 to complete the marriage arrangements for her daughter.

On August 22, the court had extended her parole by three weeks. On July 25, Nalini was released on a one-month parole.

The Madras High Court had on July 5 granted a one-month parole to Nalini on her plea for a six-month parole. It had stipulated that Nalini would not meet politicians and the media during this period.

Nalini had argued her case in person. In her plea, she said that every life-convict was entitled to a one-month ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and that she had not taken leave even once in the past 27 years in jail. Six others convicted in the case are her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, A.G. Perarivalan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran. <br>They have been in prison since 1991. A female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up at an election rally near Chennai killing the former Prime Minister.