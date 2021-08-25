Rajiv Jalota gets additional charge of Chairperson Mormugao Port Trust, Goa

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajiv Jalota has been entrusted with the additional charge of Chairperson of the Mormugao Port Trust, Goa.



Jalota, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently the Chairperson of the Mumbai Port Trust.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to hand over to Jalota the additional charge of Chairperson Mormugao Port after 1999-batch IAS E Ramesh Kumar retired from the post on June 2 this year after serving as Chairperson of the port since October 2018.

The decision was taken following a proposal by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for entrustment of the additional charge of the post of Chairperson Mormugao Port Trust to Rajiv Jalota for a period of six months with the effect of June 3, 2021, or till the post is filled up on regular basis or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," said an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.

Jalota assumed charge of Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust on November 4, 2020.

The IAS officer is a Master of Science in Chemistry from Lucknow University. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1988. While in service he completed his Masters in International Development Policy from Duke University, USA.

On his return from the USA, Jalota worked as Managing Director, SICOM, Maharashtra followed by a three-year stint as Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). He then worked as Commissioner of Employment and Self Employment of Maharashtra State, before joining the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai as Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) in 2011.

In the Municipal Corporation Jalota was in charge of Finance and Budget, Water Supply and Sewerage Management, Assessment and Collection Department. Capital Value System in Property Tax was introduced in Mumbai during his tenure. He joined as Commissioner, Sales Tax for Maharashtra in January 2015, and has been a part of the law and policymaking process of GST for more than three years. He had implemented GST for Maharashtra State.

Before joining Mumbai Port Trust, Jalota was Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra. (ANI)

