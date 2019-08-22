Rajiv@75: Sonia Gandhi to address political leaders, party workers in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): As a part of celebrations to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will address a gathering of leaders, party workers from across the country and artists among others at a special event here on Thursday.



This will be the first event in the series of programs as a part of celebrations.

The event which will take place at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex would include display and depictions of Rajiv Gandhi's life and time through audio-visuals, paintings and digital displays.

It would also set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country under the theme of 'Rajiv@75'. (ANI)

