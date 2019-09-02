Rajkot: Jain devotees pray for world peace

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Rajkot's Pramukh Swami Auditorium on Sunday reverberated with chants of 'Navkar' mantra as around 7,000 people, primarily followers of Jainism, gathered at the venue to pray for world peace and harmony.



Led by Jain monk Namramuni Maharaj, the devotees chanted the revered 'Navkar' mantra for over an hour.

Wife of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Anjaliben Rupani also participated in the chanting of the mantras at the auditorium in Swaminarayan temple.

"It is indeed a great experience chanting the Navkar mantra along with so many people. We believe the prayers will bring peace in the world. People chanted mantras not only in Rajkot but also in several other countries," she said.

Mayur Shah, the organiser of the event, said that this program was a huge success and everyone was delighted to be part of it.

"Over 1.5 lakh Jains around the world chanted Navkar mantra for world peace. Over 7,000 people have chanted Navkar mantra in Rajkot. It is a world record," he claimed. (ANI)

