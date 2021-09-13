Rajkumar dismisses work done by Congress for scheduled castes as mere 'show-off'

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): After he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, MLA Rajkumar slammed the Congress party over the work done for the welfare of the scheduled castes in the country.



Rajkumar, who won the 2017 Assembly elections from the Purola constituency on the Congress' ticket, said that Congress is unaware of the ground reality and dismissed its work for the SCs as a 'show-off'.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar said, "Whatever Congress party has done since independence for the scheduled castes is mere 'show-off'. Congress is not at all aware of the ground reality. Neither it has a proper organizational structure nor coordination within the party."

On his joining the BJP, Congress Uttarakhand President Ganesh Godiyal said that it doesn't matter who is leaving the party. If Godiyal is to be believed, many BJP people are in touch with him.

Speaking on Godiyal's comment, Rajkumar said, "He knows what is going on inside the Congress. These comments are baseless. I don't think any people of the Bharatiya Janata Party are in contact with him. If the people of Bharatiya Janata Party were in touch with him, then why do Congress people come into BJP? This statement is wrong."

The leader said that after coming to BJP, he will continue to work for the welfare of the people, especially those from the scheduled castes.

"I have always talked about the upliftment of the scheduled castes and will continue to do so," he said, while lauding the BJP for their welfare activities.

Rajkumar was earlier a Congress MLA and had occupied the post of secretary in the party's state unit.

The significance of the joining can be gauged from fact that Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state unit chief Madan Kaushik both were present to welcome the Congress legislator in the party's fold.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022. (ANI)

