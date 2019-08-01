Rajnath, Fadnavis launch BJP's election campaign for Maha polls, ask workers to aim 250 plus seats

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched BJP's electoral campaign for the upcoming assembly polls here and directed party workers to aim for a target of 250 seats.

The defence minister while addressing the 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' said that with the BJP and Shiv Sena contesting the elections together the party workers should not aim less than 250 seats in 288 members of the Legislative Assembly."As BJP and Shiv Sena will fight polls together, our workers should aim for the target of 250 plus in Maharashtra Assembly polls."Praising Chief Minister Fadnavis, Singh said, "The Chief Minister has done a great job by providing 43 lakh farmers with Rupees Eighteen Thousand Thirty-Six Crore through Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Samman Yojna.""The way Fadnavis is working, a time will come when no farmer will be under the burden of debt and the state will become free from the crisis of farmers suicide."Singh also lauded Fadnavis for providing reservation to Maratha community.Echoing similar sentiments, Fadnavis vouching for a second term said, "I can say that no government could abolish all problems in five years but I can claim with full surety that whatever the previous government did in fifteen years, we did more than double of that in just five years."The first phase of the Yatra which began today will culminate on August 9. In this phase, the party will campaign in Mozari and Nandurbar areas in north Maharashtra.The second leg of the campaign will begin from August 17 and will end on August 31. The yatra will cover 152 assembly constituencies spread across 30 of 36 districts of the state.Fadnavis will also hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences as part of the campaign. (ANI)