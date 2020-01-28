Rajnath, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies each in the national capital on Tuesday to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Karawal Nagar, Gokalpur, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Delhi Cantt today.



The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital. (ANI)