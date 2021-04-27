Rajnath approves hiring of additional staff to cater to surging Covid cases

The contractual staff, including one each of medical officer, nursing assistant, pharmacist, driver and chowkidar for identified ECHS polyclinics, will be hired through Station Headquarters for night duty, beyond normal working hours, for a period of three months.

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved temporary hiring of additional contractual staff in 51 Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics to cater to the veterans and their dependents during Covid-19 surge.

The move will ensure availability of immediate medical attention even during night hours to acute cases in these areas to the veterans and their dependents. The validity of this sanction is up to August 15, 2021.

On Monday, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat during briefing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence.

Modi held a review meeting on Covid-19 preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the pandemic.

Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines.

Prime Minister was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command headquarters, Corps headquarters, Division headquarters and similar headquarters of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals.

The CDS informed the Prime Minister that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals. Prime Minister was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

He also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas.

