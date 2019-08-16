Rajnath attends closing ceremony of International Army Scout Masters competition in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Scout Masters competition here.

The Indian Army, which participated in the competition for the first time, has comprehensively won the event. The competitions here held between August 6 to August 14.A total of eight teams from India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Belarus participated in the competition.Singh said that mutual relations will deepen further with such competitions."I believe that all participants get a chance to learn from each other during the competition. Friendships also develop among the participating counties, it will help in fostering better relations," he said.Singh said that the competition will help countries to face tough challenges in future too."The Indian Army team was selected and trained under the aegis of the Southern Command. The smooth and efficient conduct of the event drew applause from all the participating teams and international panel of judges including the co-host, Russia," said an official statement earlier.A world-class infrastructure was created at the military station to conduct the event."A challenging obstacle course for infantry combat vehicles was created over a distance of 6.7 km with 15 obstacles. Another tough obstacle course for the scout masters teams was created having 22 obstacles over a distance of 1.3 km," the statement said.The Defence Minister will also visit Pokran, where India conducted its nuclear tests during Atal Bihari Vajyapee's term as Prime Minister."It is a coincidence that I'm in Jaisalmer when the nation is observing Atalji's first 'Punyatithi'. I shall be visiting Pokhran immediately after the programme in Jaisalmer and pay my respects and tributes to Atalji on his death anniversary," he tweeted.President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key BJP leaders, paid their tributes to the BJP stalwart at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi today. (ANI)