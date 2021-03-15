Rajnath calls for dialogue on farmers issue

Appealing to the agitating farmers, who have been upset over the new farm laws since they were passed in September last year, Rajnath Singh said any problem can be resolved through talks.

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for a dialogue between the protesting farmers and the union government.

"The BJP's resolve is to double the farmers' income, and in no case, the MSP will end," he said, referring to the apprehension among farmers who have been agitating on the Delhi borders since November 26, 2020.

Singh, who was addressing a meeting of the BJP state executive in Lucknow, said: "We are all from farmers' families and we are ready for amendments and solutions, whatever is needed in the interest of agriculture."

He focused on the role of grassroots workers in the Bhartiya Janata Party and said this was the only party which has not seen a split so far.

"This is not a crowd of workers aiming to gain power but a lively party which has a political vision," he said.

Commenting on the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the minister said: "People used to say that whenever elections come, BJP leaders speak about construction of the Ram temple. It is a coincidence that when the structure fell in Ayodhya, there was a BJP government in the UP, and Kalyan Singh was the chief minister. And when the foundation stone for construction of the Ram temple was laid, there was a BJP government in UP, and Yogi Adityanath was the chief minister."

Referring to the face-off with China in Ladakh last year, the minister said, "Our Army jawans have been displayed courage and valour with patience. We do not wish to attack anyone but will not tolerate the grabbing of our land."

He further said no power on earth can stop India from becoming a global superpower.

Singh claimed that in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP will get more seats than its 2017 tally.

Addressing party workers, he said they cannot complain of any injustice to them by the party.

"I never made any demands and just kept working. We are lucky that we got an opportunity to become BJP workers," he added.

Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Credibility is the biggest capital in politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an example of this."

