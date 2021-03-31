Rajnath condemns A Raja's remark against Palaniswami's mother, says DMK leader insulted Tamil Nadu

Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Condemning DMK leader A Raja's objectionable comment on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that his statement has insulted the mothers and sisters of the entire nation as well as the state.



He also alleged that the DMK leader used foul language, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting reply to the DMK in the state assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-boun Tamil Nadu's Ooty, Rajnath Singh said, "I read in newspapers that a senior DMK leader said shameful things about CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. I condemn this in the strongest terms. The DMK leader has not only used foul language against the CM but has insulted the entire Tamil Nadu."

"He has insulted the mother and sisters of the entire country. In this election, the people of Tamil Nadu will give DMK a befitting reply," Singh said.

On March 28, addressing a poll campaign at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, DMK leader A. Raja had said: "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. A doctor from Delhi, Prime Minister Modi is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand."

Later, Raja had apologised for the comment. However, the Election Commission has asked Raja to explain his stance over his remarks against Palaniswami's mother. He has been asked to give an explanation on or before 6 pm on March 31.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo has sent a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the derogatory remarks made by DMK leader A Raja against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)