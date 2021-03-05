Rajnath discusses formation of theatre commands

The three-day Combined Commanders Conference 2021 started on Thursday at Kevadia. It is a key brain-storming event of the Military Commanders from all three services -- army, navy, and air force.

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Going forward with the modernisation process of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday discussed the creation of integrated theatre commands and infusion of modern technology at the Combined Commanders Conference in Gujarat.

The conference have the combined apex-level military leadership of the country reviewing the security situation and defence preparedness, and deliberating pertinent organisational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future.

The Defence Minister took off sometime to visit the Statue of Unity to pay his homage to Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, after he arrived on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address, Singh dwelled on a wide spectrum of issues affecting the defence and security of the nation. He spoke at length on the emerging nature of military threats, the critical role of the Armed Forces in meeting these threats and the anticipated changes in the nature of warfare in future.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation and respect to the selfless courage displayed by the soldiers during the Eastern Ladakh standoff with People's Liberation Army

Secretaries of Department of Defence, Defence Production, Department of Research and Development and Financial Advisor Defence Services also shared their thoughts on various relevant aspects with the Combined Commanders.

There were two 'Vivechana Sessions' held over the day in the presence of the Defence Minister, some part of them were held behind closed doors.

These deliberations addressed the ongoing modernisation of Armed Forces especially focussing on creation of integrated theatre commands and infusion of modern technology.

Issues like morale and motivation and promotion of spirit of innovation in the Armed Forces witnessed enthusiastic participation with useful feedback and suggestions from the soldiers and younger officers of the three Services.

In a major change from the past, the scope of the conference this year has been expanded to make it a multi-layered, interactive, informal and informed event with the added participation of about 30 officers and soldiers of various ranks from the three Services.

The conference in 2014 was held at Delhi. Since then it has been moved out to different venues across the country. The conference was held on board INS Vikramaditya in 2015 and in 2017 at the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun.

The last edition of CCC was held in 2018 over a period of two days at Air Force Station, Jodhpur. There have been several major developments in the Higher Defence Organisation since, including appointment of first ever Chief of Defence Staff and setting up of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), and several important & multifarious issues affecting modernisation & transformation of the Armed Forces are currently under active consideration/ implementation, according to the Indian Army.

--IANS

sk/in