Rajnath flags off 5 ambulances donated to Army

Singh flagged off the ambulances donated by a Pune based NGO -- Borderless World Foundation -- from his official residence here. Rajya Sabha member Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and former BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju, party leader Rajiv Kohli and social workers of the NGO were also present on the occasion.

Chinar Coprs is the Army's strategic unit that guards the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off five critical care ambulances donated to Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All ambulances go to five different locations in two districts of Kashmir that are Kupwara and Baramulla Districts. These ambulances will serve the people in Gurez, Machil, Keran, Tangdhar and Uri sectors," Virender Sachdeva, program coordinator of the flagging off ceremony, said.

Sahasrabuddhe said, "All ambulances go to the above five sectors which are on the Line of Control. All ambulances will be managed by the Indian Army."

These ambulances will be used for ensuring critical care needs of the security personnel and for local population as per need in the five sectors.

"These ambulances will help the Indian Army in saving precious lives in the area close to LoC by providing timely critical trauma care. Many lives are lost due to delayed medical intervention, which generally are lost due to the lack of timely medical attention," Adhik Kadam, founding chairman Borderless World Foundation, said.

--IANS

