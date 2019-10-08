Rajnath hails Chirac, Vajpayee at Rafale handover

Singh said October 8 is a milestone for Indo-France strategic partnership and marks a new high in bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Former President Jacques Chirac had laid the basic groundwork for strategic partnership between India and France along with Prime Minister Vajpayee," said Singh.

Singh thanked French aviation major Dassault, which manufactures the Rafale, for sticking to the delivery timeline of the fighter jet.

"I am sure the delivery of the remaining aircraft and the weapon systems will be on time. The acquisition of Rafale by India will ensure global peace, prosperity and environmental sustainability in the region," he added.

Singh will receive the first Rafale jet following a traditional 'Shastra Puja' at the Dassault facility in Merignac. "I am glad many officials and airmen of the Indian Air Force are being trained for flying, maintenance, support and logistics. The training will help the officials achieve technical knowledge and professional expertise," said Singh.