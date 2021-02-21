Rajnath inaugurates 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi

The 'Hunar Haat' will be organised on the theme of 'Vocal for Local' by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs from February 20 to March 1.

at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' that brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country,

The Ministry in a statement said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 states and UTs will be participating in the'Hunar Haat' with the 'vocal for local' theme this year.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, and several other states and UTs are participating in 'Hunar Haat' to display and sell their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "Hunar Haat will see indigenous handmade rare products from every nook and corner of the country under one roof."

Traditional cuisines from all the provinces and regions of the country can be enjoyed by the visitors, and also the cultural ethos, song and music programmes to be performed by the country's famous artists.

People coming to "Hunar Haat" will be able to realise the strength of India's "unity in diversity" at one place.

Naqvi added employment opportunities have been generated for over five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them through the "Hunar Haat" initiative.

With the completion of 75 years of independence, 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen will be linked to the employment opportunities through this initiative.

--IANS

msk/sdr/