Rajnath inaugurates Lucknow's Tedhipulia flyover, says construction completed in record time

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated Tedhipulia flyover in Lucknow and said that the construction work of the project was completed in record time despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



While inaugurating the flyover, Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, highlighted that the construction of the flyover was started in 2019.

"The nod to the project was given in 2017 from Nitin Gadkari's office. The construction work of the flyover was started in 2019. Despite the pandemic period, it has been completed in a record time," he said.

The Defence Minister lauded Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their role in the 2.2 km-long flyover project.

"Being a public representative, I have some obvious responsibilities towards you. But I am not capable enough for whatever I did today. Nitin Gadkari and Yogi Adityanath have played a major role in it," he said.

Singh also highlighted foundation stone has also been laid for the construction of flyover from Khuram Chowk to Indira Nagar at a cost of Rs 180 crores that will reduce the problem of traffic jams. He added that the double-decker bus can also pass under the Khuram Nagar flyover easily.

The minister also said that a centre of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also been established in Lucknow.

"For this, the process of land acquisition will start soon and around 26 acres of land would be needed for the centre," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP also assured that the work of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be completed before the end of 2021. (ANI)