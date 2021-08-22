Rajnath pays tributes to Kalyan Singh

Lucknow, Aug 22 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Sunday and offered tributes to late Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence.

Singh arrived minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Delhi.

Rajnath Singh was a minister in the Kalyan Singh-led government in Uttar Pradesh 1991. In 1997 when Kalyan Singh became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time, Rajnath Singh was the state BJP president.