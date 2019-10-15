Rajnath pushes for indigenisation of defence equipment

He said, "DRDO has empowered the country with cutting edge technology."

Singh addressing the 41st DRDO Directors Conference in Delhi said that despite various restrictions and limited capabilities, DRDO has succeeded in developing variety of systems, products and technologies needed to enhance the forces.

Urging to reduce dependency on imports of defence facilities, the Defence Minister said, "We will have to focus on research work to emerge as the global leader in defence technologies. And for this, it is important to improve continuously in order to maintain operational superiority."

Paying tribute to late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Singh said, "I express my gratitude to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary. He was an acknowledged scientist. His contribution to research and missile development brought India in a list of countries known for their indigenous capabilities."

The minister said, "I am happy that DRDO has achieved the targets set for 100 days. They have also identified milestones to commemorate the 75 years of independence. It is also heartening to note that they have added to their strength in order to achieve complete self-reliance in coming years."

Speaking on the occasion, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that armies that were better equipped always called the shots and decided the destiny of mankind. "They were always the one which had higher technologies. India's own historical experience on this has been sad, we were the runner-up. There is no trophy for the runner up," he said.

Doval stressed that either one is better than adversaries or one is not there at all. "In the modern world, technology and money are two things which will influence geopolitics," he said. He also stressed technology has to be need-based.

"We along with our defence services and intelligence agencies have to make a hard assessment of our needs which will give us an edge over our adversaries," he said.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat complimented DRDO for making strides in ensuring that requirements of the services are met through home-grown solutions. He said, "we will fight and win the next war through indigenised weapons systems and equipment."