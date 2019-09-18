Rajnath Singh gives approval for writing history of India's borders

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave his nod for initiating the work of writing the history of the country's borders which is expected to be completed within two years.

His approval came following a meeting Singh had with eminent experts including members of Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Directorate General of Archives, and officials of Home, External Affairs and Defence ministries.



It is proposed that history of borders will cover various aspects of borders including tracing its making, making and unmaking, shifting of borders, the role of security forces, the role of borderland people encompassing their ethnicity, culture and socio-economic aspects.

India shares land borders with seven countries including Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan and maritime borders with Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia.

India's border with Pakistan is considered fragile with replete incidences of cross-border infiltration and ceasefire violations. While Line Of Control (LOC) separates India and Pakistan, Line of Actual Control (LAC) demarcates India's border with China (ANI)

