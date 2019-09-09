Rajnath Singh chairs meeting to review preparation for Defence Expo

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of a committee to review the preparation for the 11th edition of Defence Expo, scheduled to be held in Lucknow next year.



The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence.

The exhibition, which is slated to be held from February 5 to 8 next year, will showcase India's defence manufacturing prowess.

The expo will provide an opportunity to major foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It would provide a unique platform for the OEMs, exhibitors and private industry to display their latest innovations and capabilities. (ANI)

