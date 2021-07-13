Rajnath Singh congratulates new Nepal PM Deuba

During a telephonic conversation between Singh and Deuba, both the leaders discussed the long-standing bilateral ties between the two countries and the ways to further strengthen them.

Kathmandu, July 13 (IANS) Indian Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated Sher Bahadur Deuba for being appointed as the new Prime Minister of Nepal.

Singh was the first foreign leader to congratulate Deuba upon his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation for the fifth time.

Deuba was sworn in as Prime Minister on Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court overturned outgoing PM K.P. Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the House of Representative on May 21.

The court also issued a mandamus in the name of President's office to appoint Deuba by Tuesday evening before he proves majority in the House.

As per the court's order, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari appointed Deuba as the Prime Minister, following which he formed a five-member Cabinet.

