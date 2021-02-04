Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation with Madagascar counterpart

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met his Madagascar counterpart Lt General Rakotonirina in Bengaluru and discussed furthering defence cooperation between both the countries.



They met at the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2021, Asia largest Aero show being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said "Met the Madagascar Defence Minister, Lt. General Rakotonirina on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru. During our talks, we discussed furthering defence cooperation between both the countries."

Defence Minister also held a meeting with Madagascar delegation, in Bengaluru.

The IOR Conclave is an initiative to promote dialogue in an institutional and cooperative environment that can foster the development of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

