Rajnath Singh flags off COVID-19 relief material for Himachal

Union Minister of State (MOS) Anurag Thakur, who is an MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was also present at the event.Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "This is an effort to meet COVID19 challenges.""I pay my tributes to the great son of India, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his jayanti. He was a true nationalist who distinguished himself as an eminent scholar, educationist and reformist. His stellar contribution to India's public life and polity will always be remembered," Singh said.Singh informed that Anurag Thakur has decided to build an oxygen bank in Himachal Pradesh. "Being a leader for the party, the way he has discharged his social responsibility is well appreciated," he said while praising the MOS.Further, the Defence Minister refused to comment on possible Union Cabinet expansion. "I can't comment on it," he said.Speaking to media persons, Thakur said, "The Defence Minister has sent more than 900 oxygen concentrators to Himachal Pradesh today. With our efforts, we have created a capacity of 1,400 beds."Meanwhile, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by planting a sapling of 'Rudraksh' at Pridi in Kullu district.Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent of the BJP. (ANI)