Rajnath Singh flags off Covid relief materials for HP, lauds Anurag Thakur's efforts

"The oxygen concentrators will cater to 1,400 beds in Anurag Thakur's Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency. Anurag Thakur has transformed Hamirpur into an oxygen bank," Singh said on the occasion.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday flagged off 900 oxygen concentrators from here for Himachal Pradesh.

"A total of 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 3 PSA plants and lakhs of Covid supplies make Hamirpur fully equipped to fight Covid-19," Thakur said.

Singh further said, "I applaud Anurag Thakur for setting up an oxygen bank for Himachal Pradesh. This bank will be big enough to cater to 1,400 beds and help in our fight against Covid. He had previously sent multiple consignments, including lakhs of Covid relief materials, and his efforts are immensely admirable.

"This is a big effort put in by Anurag Thakur and I encourage him to continue his social efforts for his constituency and the state. He has taken this endeavour with the intent of ‘seva' and followed the BJP's mantra of ‘Seva hi Sangathan'."

Speaking during the flag off ceremony, Thakur said, "I express my gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for flagging off 900 oxygen concentrators on my request for Himachal Pradesh. Since the Covid pandemic began, I have provided over 1,000 oxygen concentrators and 3 PSA plants for Himachal Pradesh. I've also regularly strengthened the hands of the local administration by providing lakhs of masks, PPE kits, surgical gloves and other Covid resources.

"I am constantly monitoring the Covid situation in my constituency. I would also like to add that we had dispatched 17 Asptal mobile medical units carrying Covid relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh. My endeavour has been to strengthen the relief efforts in Himachal by providing timely resources to help save lives. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, all efforts have been made to ensure that we avert the third wave and save lives."

A few weeks ago, on the request and initiative of Thakur, BJP President J.P. Nadda had laid the foundation for 2 PSA oxygen plants of 140 LPM each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur and flagged off 108 oxygen concentrators along with 160 oxygen cylinders as part of Covid relief for Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS

arm/