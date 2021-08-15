Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag on the 75th Independence Day at his residence in Delhi.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year. (ANI)