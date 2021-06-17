Rajnath Singh inaugurates 12 roads in northern, eastern border areas

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India] June 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 20-kilometre double lane road at Kimin in Lakhimpur district of Assam today.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu were among those present.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister praised the Border Roads Organization for its contribution in ramping up roads and other infrastructure in the remote border areas of the country.

He also e-inaugurated 11 new roads to the nation in northern, eastern border areas which will help strengthen the country's security.

Out of 11 roads, one each is Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining nine in Arunachal Pradesh.

"These roads will be helpful in fulfilling the needs of our armed forces and transporting necessities like medicines and ration to remote areas," the minister said.

Singh said the road projects are part of the 'Act East Policy' of the government wherein special emphasis is being laid on the overall development of the border areas.

He paid tributes to the soldiers who showed exemplary courage during the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh last year and made the supreme sacrifice. He said India is a peace-loving nation but its response to aggression has been resolute.

He underlined the efforts of the government to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing under the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are actively working towards making India a defence manufacturing hub. Self-reliance in defence production will reduce our dependence on imports, increase exports and strengthen our economy," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Border Roads Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry said the BRO was committed to the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh. He thanked the state government for its assistance. (ANI)